Srinagar: Three people, including two girls, were injured after the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday.

“The injured civilians have been shifted to hospital where attending doctors said they are out of danger,” police said.

Pakistan army targeted Indian positions in Kirni, Qasba and Mendhar areas in Poonch and the Indian positions retaliated effectively, he said.

Indian and Pakistan troops traded heavy fire on the LoC in Poonch after the Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing on Indian positions, Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt Col. Devender Anand, said.

(With inputs)