New Delhi: Hours after the encounter between the security forces and suspected terrorists concluded in Awantipora, Kashmir Zone Police on Tuesday informed that 3 terrorists have been killed and a huge cache of arms and ammunition have also been recovered. As per police, the identities and affiliations of the terrorists are being ascertained. Search operation in the area is still underway.

“Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists have been killed in the Tral area of south Kashmir in an encounter with security forces,” Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh told PTI.

He further stated that the militants were allegedly responsible for the killing of two brothersof the Gujjar community in Kashmir in August this year.

Earlier in the evening, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora district.

The development came after the security forces launched a search operation in Awantipora area upon receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the locality.

In another incident, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army on Tuesday succumbed to injuries after being fired upon by terrorists at a post (500m inside the LoC) in Naushera sector. The area was cordoned off. The exchange of fire between security forces and the terrorists was underway.

This development comes just hours after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in Pooch district. According to reports, two civilians were injured.

This is not the first incident when a JCO has been killed by terrorists. In 2018, two JCOs were martyred in a snipper attack by Pakistani army along the line of control in Kupwara district.

Prior to this, in another incident of an encounter on October 16, three terrorists were killed by security forces in Anantnag area.