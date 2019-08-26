Srinagar: In a freak stone-pelting incident, the driver of a truck died after protesters hurled stones in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday evening, said police.

Forty-two-year-old Noor Mohammed Dar, who belonged to the Zradipora Uranhall locality, was returning home when protesters reportedly mistook his truck for a security force vehicle and hurled stones at it. Dar, who was hit on the head, was shifted to a hospital in Soura, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said protesters have been hurling stones even at civilians and earlier this month, they injured an 11-year-old girl in the eye at downtown of Srinagar city. Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh has directed officials to catch the culprits and ensure that stern action is taken against them, police added.

ANI later reported that the stone-pelter had been identified and arrested.

Meanwhile, communication curbs in Kashmir have been eased to some extent and landline telephone services restored in most places across the Valley in view of the improving situation, officials said. However, the services continued to remain snapped in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave.

The officials added that no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the Valley on Saturday. Hence, in the view of the improving situation, restrictions on communication were eased.

Landline telephone services have been restored in most areas across the length and breadth of the Valley, the officials said. They said a few more telephone exchanges providing fixed-line phone services, including in Srinagar, were restored on Saturday evening.

The process of fully restoring the landline connectivity, barring in a few pockets, was underway and more telephone lines would be restored soon.