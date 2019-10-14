Srinagar: A truck driver was shot dead while an orchard owner beaten up by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.

An operation has been launched in the area to trace the terrorists.

J&K Police identified the deceased truck driver as Shrief Khan.

“One terrorist involved in the act is reported to be a Pakistani,” J&K police sources said.

This came on the day when authorities in Jammu and Kashmir resumed postpaid mobile services, nearly 72 days after they were snapped, following the government’s decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the constitution.

More details are awaited.