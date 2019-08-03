Srinagar: Amidst the evacuation of tourist and Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir, the encounter of terrorists with security forces continued today.

In Sopore, two terrorists were neutralized in the gunfight but one jawan also got injured during the operation.

“One Army jawan was injured in the initial gunfight. He has been admitted to a hospital and is stable. The operation concluded a while ago. Two bodies have been recovered from the site of encounter along with AK Rifles,” said Javeed Iqbal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Sopore.

“As per the preliminary investigation, they’re affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed. The area has been sanitised,” he added.

On Tuesday, top Jaish-e-Mohammed Commander, who was a co-conspirator in the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Anantnag, was killed along with his associate, in an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Bijbehara area.

The JeM commander, Fayaz Panzoo, was very active in Anantnag and was involved in the attack in CRPF, on July 12, which claimed the lives of five jawans.

On July 27, topmost Jaish commander of South Kashmir Munna Lahori from Pakistanwas killed along with his local associate after a night-long operation at Bona Bazaar area of Shopian district.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has been constantly responding to the ceasefire violations by the Pakistani army.

The Indian Army, in a statement, said today that the Pakistan army regularly attempts to push terrorists through infiltrations and opens up with a multitude of weapons to assist them.

“India, during numerous Directorate of Military Operations level talks, has maintained the right to respond. Such responses are only against military targets and infiltrating terrorists who are aided by the Pakistan Army,” read the statement.