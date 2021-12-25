Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday neutralised four terrorists, during two separate encounters in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The two terrorists killed in Shopian had links with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), while the two gunned down in Pulwama were unidentified ultras, said police.Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Lashkar Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Srinagar's Harwan Area

Security forces have launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chowgam village area of Shopian in south Kashmir after information was received about the presence of terrorists there, a police official told PTI. “During the search operation, the presence of terrorists was ascertained. They were given ample opportunities to surrender. Instead, they fired indiscriminately on the joint search party who retaliated leading to an encounter,” he said. Also Read - JeM Terrorist Killed By Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Two terrorists were killed in the gun battle and their bodies were retrieved from the site, the official said. The terrorists have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Chak, resident of Braripora, Shopian and Raja Basit Yaqoob of Achan Litter in Pulwama. Also Read - 2 Policemen Killed in Terror Attack in Jammu And Kashmir's Bandipora District, Area Cordoned Off

“According to police records, both the terrorists were linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and were part of groups involved in several terror cases. Chak was also instrumental in motivating and recruiting the youth in the terrorist group,” he said.

The official said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK series rifles, four AK magazines and 32 rounds were seized.

He further informed that another encounter between militants and security forces broke out in Hardumir, Tral area of Pulwama district, where two unidentified militants were killed in the gunfight. Their identification and group affiliation was being done, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)