New Delhi: Two terrorists were on Saturday killed by security forces in an encounter which broke out at Dadoora area of Pulwama. A search operation is currently underway. Also Read - 'Will Continue to Fight Back Their Ill-intentions', Says Indian Army After Thwarting Pakistan's Infiltration Bid in Kashmir

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including tw-AK rifles were also recovered from the militants. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down During Encounter in Kulgam's Chingam

“Two unidentified terrorists neutralised. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including tw- AK rifles recovered. Search underway,” Jammu and Kashmir Police told news agency ANI. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: BJP Leader Escapes Attack as Terrorist Opens Fire; PSO Retaliates, Dies in Action

In another encounter which took place earlier in the day, two unidentified terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Chingam area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir late Friday night following specific inputs about the presence of militants there.