Srinagar: Topmost Jaish commander of South Kashmir Munna Lahori/Bihari from Pakistan has been killed along with his local associate after a night-long operation at Bona Bazaar area of Shopian district.

According to the Police, Security forces started a cordon and search operation in Bonbazar area of Shopian town early Saturday after receiving information about the presence of militants.

“As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter in which two militants were killed,” said Police.

Jammu & Kashmir: Exchange of fire begins between terrorists and security forces at Bona Bazaar area of Shopian; more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KzrSspECxq — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019



“The exact identify and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained,” Police added.

On June 23, Four terrorists were killed in an encounter which broke out in Daramdora Keegam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian District.

