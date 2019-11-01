Srinagar: In another incident of violence being reported from Jammu and Kashmir, some unknown person on Friday set fire to a school building in Shopian’s Kumdalan.

This school was supposed to be used as the Class 12th examination centre.

Earlier on October 29, some unidentified terrorists fired on a CRPF deployment posted at a school in Drabgam, Pulwama district. Some 6-7 rounds were fired at the school which was being used as an examination centre. The CRPF and local police were deployed to guard the exam centre.

No injuries or loss of life was reported. Additional forces were later deployed at the spot. A search operation was also launched.

It is a developing story, more details are awaited.