New Delhi: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday slammed the Centre to delimit sale of non-agricultural land in Jammu and Kashmir.

"With these new laws in place, tokenism of the domicile certificate has been done away with as purchasing non-agricultural land has been made easier. These new laws are unacceptable to people of J&K, Ladakh," Omar Abdullah said.

The statement from Omar comes after the Centre announced new rules that allow any Indian citizen to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir.

Issuing a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs said no domicile or permanent resident certificate is required for purchasing non-agricultural land in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The new laws are a consequence of the measures undertaken by the Centre on 5th of August without democratic bearings and much to the resentment and anger of the region’s populace,” Omar added.

On the other hand, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said the new land laws were part of the government’s nefarious designs to disempower and disenfranchise people of the Valley.

“Yet another step that’s part of GOI’s nefarious designs to disempower & disenfranchise people of J&K. From the unconstitutional scrapping of Article 370 to facilitating loot of our natural resources & finally putting land in J&K up for sale,” the PDP chief said in a tweet.

(With inputs from agencies)