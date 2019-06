Srinagar: A woman was killed on Wednesday after being shot at by terrorists in Narbal village of Pulwama district’s Kakapora in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per news agency ANI, a youth also sustained injuries in the firing. Currently, he is admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the woman was declared brought dead to the hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from Narbal village of Kakapora, Pulwama district where terrorists fired at a woman while leaving a youth injured, today. The woman was declared brought dead to hospital while the youth is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/DEWdLZLDo7 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019

The deceased woman has been identified as Nigeena Bano and the injured person as Mohd Sultan, NDTV reported.