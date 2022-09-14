Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday carried out a pan-India raids in Jammu and Kashmir in in connection with irregularities in the exams for Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspectors (JKPSI). The investigating agency recovered incriminating documents and digital evidence following raids at 36 locations across the country. Raids were conducted at 36 locations in Jammu, Srinagar, Karnal, Mahendergarh and Rewari in Haryana, Gandhidham in Gujarat, Delhi, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru.Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Associate Professor Commits Suicide In Department of Psychology At University Of Jammu

Searches were conducted at the premises of Khalid Jehangir, former Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB); Ashok Kumar Mann, then controller and an examiner; as well as some officials of the J&K Police and CRPF, including a DSP.

Candidates aspiring for the post of sub-inspector in the Jammu and Kashmir Police force had to pay between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh as a bribe for their selection, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found. Once the amount was paid by the candidates, they were handed out question papers before the exams.

Investigation has revealed alleged payment of Rs 20-30 lakh by the willing candidates to the accused for accessing the question paper before the commencement of the examination.

The probe agency found that the racket was being run by a few people in Haryana and certain teachers of Jammu and Kashmir along with some serving personnel of the CRPF, a few officers of the Jammu and Kashmir police and top officers of J&K Staff Selection Board (JKCCB)

The CBI had registered the case on August 3 on the request of J&K government against 33 accused persons over allegations of irregularities in the written examination for the post of sub-inspector in J&K Police conducted by the JKSSB in March.

The results were declared on June 4. There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination. The J&K government had constituted an inquiry committee to look into the matter. It was alleged that a conspiracy was hatched between officials of JKSSB, a Bengaluru-based private company, beneficiary candidates and others, leading to gross irregularities in the conduct of the written examin for sub-inspectors’ post.

There was abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from Jammu, Rajouri and Samba districts. Violation of rules by JKSSB was found in assigning the task of setting the question paper to the Bengaluru-based private company.

Searches were earlier conducted on August 5 at 30 locations, including in Jammu, Srinagar and Bengaluru at the premises of the accused persons.