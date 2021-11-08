New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir’s capital city Srinagar has been added to the UNESCO creative cities Network(UCCN) 2021 in recognition of its craft and folk art. Along with Srinagar, UNESCO has also added 48 other cities from across the world to the elite list including the likes of Abu Dhabi and Cannes.Also Read - OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1,817 Medical Officer Post on opsc.gov.in | Check Age, Vacancy And Others Details

The announcement was made by UCCN in a notification published on UNESCO's website, where it was said that the global body decided to include 49 cities along with Srinagar from India in the network, in order to recognise, and honour "their commitment to placing culture and creativity at the heart of their development and to sharing knowledge and good practices".

According to a release posted on the UNESCO site, the network now numbers 295 cities reaching 90 countries that invest in culture and creativity – crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts, and music – to advance sustainable urban development.

“A new urban model needs to be developed in every city, with its architects, town planners, landscapers and citizens,” said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

“We are urging everyone to work with States to reinforce the international cooperation between cities which UNESCO wishes to promote,” he added.

While Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU) had recommended Srinagar and Gwalior for inclusion in the coveted list, only Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital made it.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu took to Twitter to announce Srinagar’s inclusion in the list.

“Srinagar included in @UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the crafts &folk art category. It is ultimate recognition for artisans & weavers of J&K. Congratulations to entire J&K team, @Junaid_Mattu Ji, @AtharAamirKhan

& thanks to @EduMinOfIndia, @MinOfCultureGoI for all the support.”

However, Mumbai and Hyderabad are already in the network, having made it to the list in October 2019.

(With PTI inputs)