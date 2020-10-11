Dhanbad: Senior JMM leader Shankar Rawani and his wife were found murdered at their residence in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district early on Sunday, police said. Also Read - Congress's List of 5 Candidates For Upcoming Bypolls in Jharkhand & Uttar Pradesh | Check Here

Prima facie it seems that Rawani (50) and Balika Devi were shot and then stabbed to death at their home in Bhowra area, Dhanbad city Superintendent of Police Ram Kumar said.

An empty cartridge of 9mm pistol and a knife were recovered from the room, he said.

According to the SP, neighbours found out about the murder and informed the police, following which he, along with Sindri DSP SK Sinha and other officers, reached the spot and found the two bodies lying in a pool of blood.

Sniffer dogs have been deployed at the scene of crime, and a hunt has been launched to nab the killer, Kumar said, adding that the murder could be a fallout of old enmity.