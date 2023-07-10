Home

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits J&K, Another Rocks Andaman and Nicobar

The earthquake occurred at approximately 7:39 pm (IST) and had a depth of 70 km.

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits J&K, Another Rocks Andaman and Nicobar | Photo: Titter @NCS

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 at the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Sunday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The quake occurred at around 5:38 am (IST) and had a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-07-2023, 05:38:54 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, ” the NCS tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-07-2023, 05:38:54 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/HwCuZM1na9@KirenRijiju @Ravi_MoES @moesgoi @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/qSuzNZ8WDD — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 10, 2023

Earlier, another quake measuring 5.3 at the richer scale hit India’s Andaman and Nicobar islands on Sunday night. The earthquake occurred at approximately 7:39 pm (IST) and had a depth of 70 km.

The NCS tweeted the details of the earthquake, stating, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-07-2023, 19:39:09 IST, Lat: 5.87 & Long: 94.83, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 162km SE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island.”

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-07-2023, 19:39:09 IST, Lat: 5.87 & Long: 94.83, Depth: 70 Km ,Location: 162km SE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India https://t.co/CsREsHvur5 @Dr_Mishra1966 @moesgoi @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/xPqjRyconR — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 9, 2023

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred southeast of Fayzabad city, Afghanistan, yesterday night at around 12:10 am (IST). The tremors had a depth of 180 km.

The NCS provided information about this earthquake as well, stating, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 10-07-2023, 00:10:06 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.29, Depth: 180 Km, Location: 93km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.”

On July 7, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Pakistan, with a depth of 170 km.

While the South Asia region has experienced mild earthquakes in recent times, seismology departments in various countries are closely monitoring these seismic activities to better understand the pattern.

