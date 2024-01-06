JN.1 Variant: 774 New Covid Cases, 2 Deaths Reported; Is India Heading Towards A Lockdown?

Home

The covid cases in the country continue to grow rapidly as the new variant 'JN.1 Variant' spreads quickly. Seeing the trend of rising covid cases, is India heading towards a lockdown?

New Delhi: The years 2020-2022 have been very traumatic and scarring for the entire world has the pandemic had taken over with Covid19 cases; there was lockdown in almost all the countries and the world had come to a standstill. Even though everything is ‘back to normal’ now, there has again been a surge in covid cases with a new Covid19 variant, JN.1 Variant. Each day, the number of covid cases in the country have increased and according to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 774 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours and two deaths have also been reported due to the Covid19 virus. Seeing the rise in covid cases, is is possible that India is heading towards a lockdown?

Covid Cases Rising In India Everyday

As mentioned earlier, India recorded 774 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours according to the Union Health Ministry. As per official data, two deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours – one each in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. With this, the total count of coronavirus cases in India since its outbreak in January 2020 has reached 4,50,17,431 with an increase of 774 cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to COVID-19 cases in India has risen to, 5,33,387 reflecting an increase of two deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases that have recovered in India are 4,44,79,804, an increase of 919 since yesterday morning. 34,660 tests were done on 5 January 2024, as per the official report by the Indian Council of Medical Research. A total of 220,67,81,345 vaccinations have been completed in India uptil now since the outbreak of the virus. As per the official data by the Ministry of Health, the maximum number of cases have been reported from Southern India among which 1169 cases have been reported in Karnataka, 1160 in Kerala, 188 in Tamil Nadu and 931 in Maharashtra.

India Heading Towards A Lockdown?

With the continuous rise in Covid cases everyday, a question that has been in everyone’s mind is whether the covid cases will lead to another lockdown in India or not. Delhi Health Minister Saurah Bharadwaj has urged the citizens to take necessary precautions but not panic. There has been a rise in Covid cases in India but for now, there does not seem any possibility of a lockdown. Former World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan had earlier said that there is no need to panic as JN.1 is a variant of interest and not of concern. She urged people to be cautious by taking proper precautionary measures. “We need to be cautious, but we don’t need to worry because we don’t have any data to suggest that this variant JN.1 is more severe or it’s going to cause more pneumonia, more deaths,” Dr Swaminathan, also a former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), had told ANI.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence. This information suggests that a lockdown due to the JN.1 Variant is highly unlikely.

