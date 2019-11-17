New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Sunday condemned the acts of vandalism by students, including the recent defacement of Swami Vivekananda statue in the campus. A police complaint was filed by JNU professor and chairman of the Swami Vivekananda Statue Installation Committee, Buddha Singh, over the ‘defacement’ of the yet-to-be-unveiled Vivekananda statue.

“Condemn the vandalism done by students. Everything has been recorded. Chief Proctor Office will take stringent action possible against those who will be found guilty,” a JNU administration staff was quoted by news agency ANI as saying on November 17.

The Vivekananda statue was installed at JNU’s administration block on January 5, 2019 in order “to pay homage to Swami Vivekananda and his ideologies”, noted Singh in his police complaint, according to news agency PTI. Notably, some JNU students had allegedly defaced the statue on early November 14, he added.

The complaint, as quoted by news agency PTI, further read: “I, along with other officials, reached the location to see that the base of the statue has been vandalised with objectionable messages and the cloth with which the statue is covered has been partially torn off.”