New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, an 19 other in connection with the violence on the university campus on Sunday evening.

Aishe was among the 34 people injured in Sunday’s attack, sustaining a deep gash on her forehead for which she received 16 stitches. Most of those injured were students and faculty members of the university.

According to the Delhi Police, FIR has been registered against her for attacking security guards and vandalising server room on January 4. A complaint was filed against her by the JNU administration, leading to the FIR being filed a day later.

Delhi Police has filed a FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others(name not in accused column but in detail list) for attacking security guards and vandalizing server room on January 4. The complaint was filed by JNU administration. FIR was registered on January 5. pic.twitter.com/zUYZ2AOXKx — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a students’ body linked to the ruling BJP, which has been accused of being behind the attack, has instead accused the Left groups of indulging in violence. It has also released a video showing her allegedly accompanying the masked attackers.

The ABVP has accused the Left groups of boycotting semester registration process and disconnecting internet services to disrupt the process.

The Delhi Police has come under intense criticism over its failure to stop the violence on the campus on Sunday. In fact, it has also been accused of ‘silently watching’ the mayhem unfold and later switching off the street lights to help the attackers escape.