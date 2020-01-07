New Delhi: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday removed protesters from the iconic Gateway of India, where they had been protesting since Sunday midnight against the violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus earlier that day, and shifted them to Azad Maidan.

Mumbai: Protesters(protesting against #JNUViolence) at Gateway of India evicted by Police and relocated to Azad Maidan. (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/tSTB9rXiXb — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

The protesters had named their agitation ‘Occupy Gateway,’ in reference to the iconic monument. Last night, a major protest was held at the site, in which a number of Bollywood bigwigs were present.

Speaking to news agency ANI on relocating the protesters, Sangramsingh Nishandar (DCP, Zone 1), said, “Roads were getting blocked and common Mumbaikar and tourists were facing problems. We had appealed to protesters many times and have now relocated them to Azad Maidan.”

Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP (Zone 1) on protesters(protesting against #JNUViolence) evicted from Gateway of India: Roads were getting blocked and common Mumbaikar and tourists were facing problems. We had appealed to protesters many times,have now relocated them to Azad Maidan pic.twitter.com/aW0gWlKGZj — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

In a controversial development, a ‘Free Kashmir’ poster was also sited at the protest site last night.

More than 30 people, most of then faculty members and students of JNU were injured, when a masked mob entered the campus and unleashed mayhem Sunday evening. JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh was among those who sustained injuries in the attack, receiving 16 stitches for the injury sustained on her forehead.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a students’ group linked to the ruling BJP, has been accused of attacking the students, an allegation it has vehemently denied. The Delhi Police, which has come under severe criticism for not being able to stop the violence, and, in fact, ‘helping’ the attackers, has registered four FIRs in connection with the attack.