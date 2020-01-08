New Delhi: After the violence that ensued at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Vice-Chancellor of the varsity- Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday met the Secretary Amit Khare and Joint Secretary G.C. Hosur of Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Kumar briefed MHRD officials on the steps taken to bring normalcy back in the JNU campus.

Talking to news agency ANI, the VC said, “This morning met Amit Khare and GC Hosur at MHRD and briefed them on the steps being taken at JNU to bring normalcy. All efforts are being made to facilitate winter semester registration for willing students and a conducive environment for their academic pursuits.”

On Tuesday, the JNU administration announced the formation of a panel to look into the reasons that triggered the Sunday campus violence, which left over 30 students injured leading to outrage across the nation.

“The university is forming a small security committee to look into the incident,” Kumar had said while addressing the media.

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi met Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh in the campus.

Further, the Delhi Police yesterday filed an FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, and 19 others in connection with the violence on the university campus on Sunday evening. According to the Delhi Police, FIR was registered against her for attacking security guards and vandalising server room on January 4.