New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday filed an FIR in connection to the scuffle that broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Kaveri Hostel allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami. In a statement, Delhi Police said the FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by members of the left-leaning student groups including Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students Federation (DSF) and All India Students’ Association (AISA).Also Read - Several JNU Students Injured as Left, ABVP Members Clash Over Non-Vegetarian Food on Ram Navami

“We received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF & AISA early this morning against unknown ABVP students. Accordingly, we lodged an FIR under Sec -323/341/509/506/34 IPC. Further probe is on to collect evidence and identify culprits,” Delhi Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi Police further said that students belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have informed that they will also file a complaint in connection to the incident.

“Students belonging to ABVP have also intimated that they will be filing the complaint today morning. On receipt of the same, necessary action will be taken,” Delhi Police said.

JNU scuffle: Several students injured as ABVP, Left clash over ‘non-veg’ food

The Left-controlled JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) and RSS-affiliated ABVP accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members. The Left outfits claimed about 50 of their members were injured, while the ABVP said their 10-12 activists were hurt. Several purported videos of the violence surfaced on social media, with one them showing Akhtarista Ansari, a second year MA student of Sociology, bleeding from the head. Officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the videos.

The JNUSU also alleged that the ABVP members stopped the mess vendor from supplying chicken and attacked him in the afternoon. However, the right-wing ABVP denied the charge and claimed that Leftists obstructed a Ram Navami puja in the hostel.

Hindu Right Wing's student outfit ABVP has gone on the rampage in JNU's Kaveri Hostel as other students resisted their attempt to ban non-vegetarian food. The majoritarian bigotry in India has lost its sanity. pic.twitter.com/IvI1pMX9eV — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) April 10, 2022

ABVP in JNU tried to impose non-vegetarian ban to everybody in Kaveri Hostel and when common students stood up against the imposition of the "ban" on non-vegetarian food in a public university- ABVP resorted to all out violence. Students are facing serious wounds in JNU. pic.twitter.com/hcQQGj7asR — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) April 10, 2022

ABVP hooligans stopping Kaveri hostel residents having non Veg food for dinner. Will JNU VC condemn ABVP hooliganism? Is it her vision to curtail students choice of food? ABVP assualted the mess secretary. Time to stand against these vandals. The idea of India is under attack pic.twitter.com/pD978TKbyh — N Sai Balaji | ఎన్ సాయి బాలాజీ (@nsaibalaji) April 10, 2022

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C told PTI that a total of six students have received injuries and have been sent to a hospital. “There is no violence as of now. We are all positioned here with our team. On the request of the university, we have come here. We are trying to maintain peace,” he said around 9.30 pm.

“Presently, the situation is peaceful. Both student groups are protesting peacefully. Appropriate legal action will be taken on receipt of a complaint. The situation is peaceful,” the senior police officer added.

The JNUSU alleged that the ABVP used “muscle power and goondaism” to create a ruckus, manhandled the mess staff and asked them not to prepare any non-vegetarian item. “They were forcing and attacking the mess committee to change the dinner menu and exclude the usual non-vegetarian items from it for all students,” it alleged. “JNU and its hostels are meant to be inclusive spaces for all and not one particular section,” it said.

A student alleged that the ABVP members asked the Kaveri Hostel mess committee not to prepare non-vegetarian food for the dinner, but the members refused to comply, saying students have the choice to have non-vegetarian or vegetarian food on Sundays.

“In the evening, when the mess committee members were having a meeting with the mess manager, ABVP activists barged inside and started attacking them with (Ram Navami) flag stick. Later, residents of Kaveri Hostel sent an SOS message to student office-bearers who reached there but were attacked with stones and sticks,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Madhurima Kundu, All India Students’ Association Delhi president, said, “In the afternoon, they attacked the mess vendor who had come to supply chicken. On Sundays, students have the option to choose between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food across all hostels. Around 7.45 pm, they came inside the mess and first attacked students with fists and then with items they could find inside, she alleged.

Students started running towards the main gate to save themselves but ABVP activists picked up flower pots, sticks to attack students. “I was hit on the head and near the eye while Akhtarista Ansari, a second year MA student of Sociology, was hit on the head. She lost vision for a few moments,” she claimed.

Another student of JNU, Jahanvi Sodha, who claimed to be unaffiliated uploaded a video on social media saying, I am a witness to what happened.

In the evening, students came to the Kaveri Hostel mess and saw that the ABVP activists were already present there. They were hurling abuses and in response, some women students called them ”cowards” (darpok). They were so enraged that they started attacking the women by throwing water coolers and when they started to escape, the ABVP activists hurled stones and broke the glass doors of the mess. Women students were severely injured,” she has said in the video.

The ABVP, however, rejected JNUSU’s allegations and claimed that Leftists disrupted a puja and havan organised by some unaffiliated students at 3:30 pm at the Kaveri Hostel on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The Leftists came to object, obstruct and prevent the puja. They have created a false ruckus on the issue of Right to Food, (Non-Vegetarian Food), they said.

The ABVP said that posters of the puja had been put up three days ago and since then, members of the Left and the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India were threatening and saying they won’t allow the puja to be held.

There is no angle of the non-veg food. Ten to 12 activists of ABVP have been left injured. When students were coming out after the puja, they were caught unawares as student from the Left outfits started pelting stones and attacking us with sticks, said the ABVP.

After the violence, both the sides took out protest marches to action against each other.

Police denied allegations of being a mute spectator at the spot and said as soon as they received a PCR call, they rushed with their teams and ensured that no further escalation of violence.