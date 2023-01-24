Home

JNU Cuts Power, Internet To Halt Screening Of BBC Documentary On PM Modi: Report

JNU Cuts Power, Internet To Stop Screening Of BBC Documentary On PM Modi (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Tuesday snapped electricity and internet services in the premises to stop the screening of BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a report by NDTV. Power went out in the office of Students’ Union which planned to hold the screening of the documentary at 9 pm despite the administration’s disapproval, the report stated.

The development comes a day after JNU administration cancelled the screening of the controversial documentary, saying “such an unauthorised activity may disturb peace & harmony in the University.” The administration asked the organisers to cancel the screening and warned them of disciplinary action if the said order is not followed.

Earlier, the Centre had directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary. The Ministry of External Affairs has trashed the documentary as a “propaganda piece” that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.