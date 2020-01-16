New Delhi: As protests to boycott registration gain momentum, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday extended the deadline for registration to apply for the next semester till January 17, without any late fee.

“The registration deadline for the ongoing winter session has been extended up to January 17 without late fees. However, registration will continue till February 9 by paying late fees up to Rs 500,” a senior varsity official told news agency PTI.

“After that deadline, the VC may consider written requests for registration and grant the permission for late registration, if deemed fit, with the imposition of an appropriate amount of fine at his discretion,” the official added.

The extension comes as thousands of students have been protesting over fee hike row as well the violent attack that injured many students and faculty members earlier this month. The agitators have been demanding the dismissal of JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar over continuous inaction in the demands raised by students.

Several students of JNU on Wednesday squashed the VC’s remarks where he warned students to let the registration process function normally or else “it will lead to loss of one academic year”.

VC Kumar also claimed that more than 50 per cent of students had already registered for the next semester. A senior HRD Minister also noted that the registration figures had already crossed the 5,000 mark.

Yesterday, the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) held another meeting with the HRD Ministry reiterating their demand for the VC’s removal as there had also been “irregularities” in faculty recruitment, among other issues.