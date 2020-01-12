New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said seven more students had been identified in connection with the mob attack on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus last Sunday in which more than 30 people, most of them students and faculty members of the university, were injured.

Statements of the warden, thirteen security guards and five students were also recorded, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources from within the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police Sources: Seven more students have been identified from the videos and photos that are viral on social media. Statements of warden, thirteen security guards and five students recorded. #JNUViolence

Students were identified through videos and photos which went viral on social media.

The development comes a day after it was reported that the police had identified 37 more students in connection with the violence, from a WhatsApp group called ‘Unity Against Left.’ The group, which, the police said was created on January 5, has 60 members. Also identified as a member of this group is Manish Jangid, the secretary of the JNU unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a students’ body which is linked to the ruling BJP and whose members have been accused of carrying out the attack.

On Friday, addressing its first press conference in the case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Delhi Police had identified nine suspects in the case, including students’ union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, who herself was injured in the attack. Ghosh has denied the police’s allegations against her.

Besides the JNUSU president, others who were identified by the police were: Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Donal Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel. While the former six, along with Ghosh, belong to the Left student groups, the latter two are from the ABVP.