New Delhi: The Jawarharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Tuesday approached Delhi High Court seeking contempt action against the Delhi Police, protesting JNU students, as well as JNUSU leaders for allegedly violating the court’s order against protests within 100 metres of the varsity administrative block.

The contempt petition, filed by JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar through the University’s standing counsel Monika, claimed that the students had grossly violated the August 9 ruling of Delhi HC as a result of which the day-to-day working of the college has been disrupted since October 28.

“The instant petition is being preferred by the university against the contemnors for gross and continuing violation of the order dated 09.08.2017…by protesting within 100 meters of the administrative block and the day-to-day administration of the petitioner University due to which the working of the university has come to a standstill,” the plea stated.

The plea further alleged that the Delhi police officials violated the court order by refusing and failing to take action to maintain law and order and removing the blockade around the varsity’s admin block.

The petition accused the Delhi Police along with JNUSU President Aishe Ghose, General Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav, Vice President Saket Moon and former JNU students leaders N. Sai Balaji, Geeta Kumari, Sarika Choudhary, Apeksha Priyadarshani, Krishna Rao and some others.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against the JNU students as the protests demanding a compete rollback of hostel fees continued on Tuesday.

Both the FIRs, filed at different police stations, include violation of Section 144 (prohibitory orders disallowing assembly of more than four persons) apart from obstructing a public servant in discharge of his duty and assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty under the IPC.

As per the police reports, nearly 30 police personnel and 15 students were injured in the eight-hour protest till Monday night. On the other hand, the students alleged that they were lathi-charged by the police.