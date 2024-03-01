By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Late Night Scuffle At JNU: ABVP, Left Members Clash at Jawaharlal Nehru University; Video Surfaces
A scuffle broke out late Thursday night at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) between students belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-associated groups.
A scuffle broke out late Thursday night at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) between students belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-associated groups.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.