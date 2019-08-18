New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hans Raj Hans on Saturdaysuggested that the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University in national capital be renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The singer-turned-politician made the suggestion at the Varsity while speaking on the abrogation of Article 370, 35 A of the constitution which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Dua karo sab aman se rahein, bomb na chale…Hamare buzurgon ne galatiyan ki hain hum bhugat rahe hain…Main kehta hoon iska naam MNU kar do, Modi ji ke naam pe bhi to kuch hona chahiye. (Let’s pray everything remains peacefull… we are suffering for mistakes committed by our past generations…I suggest to change the name of this institute to MNU, afterall their should be something named after Modi Ji),” news agency ANI quoted the BJP MP as saying.

Earlier on Saturday, the North West Delhi MP had lambasted Pakistan over its decision to ban Indian advertisement and Bollywood movies CDs in the wake of Narendra Modi-led government’s move on Kashmir.

Calling Islamabad action’s childish, the BJP leader had said,”It would be better if they acted against terror institutions and answer their own people on terrorism but they are not able to understand that what they are doing is hurting them.”