New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration for seeking curriculum vitae of historian Romila Thapar and said that the new management does not understand the first thing about education. “It is not just an insult to Thapar, it’s betrayal of the very traditions of education we are trying to sustain in our country. It’s a shame,” the disappointed MP said.

Responding to Tharoor’s criticisms, the JNU administration clarified that Romila Thappar was not asked to discontinue her association with the university. The varsity had apparently written a letter to her to know if the professor emeritus was willing and available to offer her services.

“When a professor retires or reaches retirement age and the university doesn’t want to lose its association with that particular person, they grant emeritus status,” stated Tharoor. He added that such universities give the professor emeritus status to honour themselves.

“It cuts both ways. The professor has an association but no obligation. The universities, too, have no obligation, they don’t pay a salary but they get the person’s name associated with them. That’s why it’s something which gives credibility to the university,” the Congress MP had said.

Attacking the new administration of JNU, Tharoor said, “Clearly, the new regime in JNU doesn’t understand this. They don’t even understand the value of having such an illustrious figure associated with them. The new people who are running this place don’t understand the first thing about education.” He added that the new administration which claims to be abiding by the rules had only written the rules last month.