New Delhi: Following a day-long protest over hostel fees that ended up in lathi-charge by the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday opposed the exam boycott by students and urged the agitators to call off their strike.

Calling the boycott against the academic careers of many, the varsity admin in a statement said, “The call given for boycotting end semester exams is clearly against academic careers of thousands of their fellow students. Administration once again appeals to agitators to call off their agitation immediately so that normalcy returns to campus.”

The admin further stated that it was willing to hold dialogue with the agitating students.

Earlier today, the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protestors who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President to demand a complete rollback of hostel fee hike.

The police had already heightened security arrangements and deployed additional forces on every gate of JNU, sealing the varsity from protesting students to leave the premises.

Several stations of Delhi Metro – including shutting the entry and exit at Udhogbhavan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat metro stations – also remained non-operational for nearly four hours to contain the situation.

Last week, Union HRD Minister Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in Rajya Sabha that the JNU has increased the hostel fee after 40 years to meet the increased expenditure on maintenance of hostels.