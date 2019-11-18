New Delhi: Amid the escalating protests by students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shut down services at Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, and Central Secretariat and temporarily closed the entry and exit gates to take stock of traffic in parts of the Lutyens’ Delhi.

“As advised by Delhi Police, trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk. Exit/Entry gates for Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been closed temporarily,” DMRC stated in a tweet.

The Delhi Police issued the notice after vehicles on Nelson Mandela Marg, Aurobindo Marg and Baba Gang Nath Marg among other streets are moving at snail’s pace.

Thousands of JNU students have flooded the streets of the capital city starting from the institute campus to the Parliament in a row over fee hike. Hundred of troops were deployed outside the JNU campus and Section 144 was imposed near the Parliament to prevent any incidents of violence.

It must be noted that the march took place on November 18, the first day of the winter session of Parliament. The varsity students have been protesting for a complete rollback of the draft hostel manual which has provisions for the hostel fee hike, among other issues.

Earlier in the day, Education Secretary from the Ministry of Human Resource Department R Subrahmanyam said, “MHRD has appointed a high power committee for discussion with students and administration for peaceful resolution of all issues.” However, JNU students have claimed that they have not been informed about any such committee.

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has also expressed its concern over the present situation in the university campus.