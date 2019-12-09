New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday resorted to lathicharge after a clash with protesting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students broke out. The incident happened when the students were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President over the fee hike issue.

The development comes after the JNU administration rejected their demand for complete rollback of the proposed hike in hostel charges despite their month-long protest. Earlier in the day, the students decided to hold a protest march from the varsity campus to President’s House.

Delhi: Police resorted to lathicharge after a clash with protesting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President over fee hike issue. pic.twitter.com/H0iPeFWKnw — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

Part of security arrangement, Delhi Police earlier in the day, had deployed security forces on every gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Apart from this, the police had also sealed all the gates of the varsity to refrain students’ from holding any protest over the fee hike issue.

To prevent any untoward situation, the traffic police department had said that all the roads leading to JNU have been closed. Baba Ganganath Marg has also been closed for vehicular traffic.

In the wake of the protest, the entry and exit gates of Delhi Metro at Udhogbhavan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat metro stations have also been closed.

The students resorted to protest again as the JNU administration rejected their demand for complete rollback of the proposed hike in hostel charges.

Writing a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, the students of JNU demanded complete rollback of proposed fee hike, the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor, withdrawal of police cases on the agitating students.

Last week, Union HRD Minister Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in Rajya Sabha that the JNU has increased the hostel fee after 40 years to meet the increased expenditure on maintenance of hostels.

The students are on protest for more than a month now after the JNU administration gave its nod to the new hostel manual, including fee hike.