New Delhi: Security forces have been reportedly deployed in massive numbers on every gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, ahead of the varsity students scheduled ‘padyatra’ (march) to Rashtrapati Bhawan. Besides, it has also been reported that the Delhi police has sealed all the gates of the varsity to refrain students’ from taking part in the protest march.

The traffic police department also confirmed that all the roads leading to JNU have been closed. Speaking to news agency PTI, the traffic police informed that Baba Ganganath Marg is closed for vehicular traffic due to the JNU students’ protest.

All gates in and around JNU have been shut down by the Delhi Police. Huge numbers of barricades and police personnel.

Creating an emergency environment to try and stop the padyatra to Rashtrapati Bhavan.#FeesMustFall #EmergencyinJNU pic.twitter.com/7UT9GIivKP — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) December 9, 2019

In view of the protest, Delhi police has also directed DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation ) to temporarily shut entry and exit at Udhogbhavan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat metro stations. “As advised by Delhi Police, trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations,” DMRC told PTI.

Notably, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) has called a protest march from varsity to President’s house after the administration rejected their demand of complete rollback of proposed hike in hostel charges despite their month-long protest.

The JNUSU has also emailed a letter of their demands to the President. In that letter, the students have demanded complete rollback of proposed fee hike, resignation of the Vice-Chancellor, withdrawal of police cases on the agitating students.

The agitating students have also threatened to boycott final exams scheduled on December 12.