New Delhi: The metro stations that were shut briefly in the wake of the protest by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students have now resumed their operations after halting their services for around four hours. These metro stations are Udhog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat.

“Three metro stations in Central Delhi which were closed for over four hours following Delhi police directive now open,” the (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation ) said in a statement.

Notably, Delhi Police had earlier directed the DMRC to halt operations by shutting the entry and exit at Udhogbhavan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat metro stations.

Notably, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) had called a protest march from varsity to President’s house after the administration rejected their demand of complete rollback of proposed hike in hostel charges despite their month-long protest.

During the protest march, Delhi Police also resorted to lathicharge on JNU students.

Last week, Union HRD Minister Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in Rajya Sabha that the JNU has increased the hostel fee after 40 years to meet the increased expenditure on maintenance of hostels.