New Delhi: Delhi Police have again closed both carriageways of Baba Gang Nath Marg from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg due to demonstration at the JNU campus, Traffic Police informed on Thursday.

The Baba Gang Nath Marg, leading to JNU main entrance gate, had been mostly closed by the police after the January 5 violence in the university campus, a Delhi Traffic Police official told IANS.

“Baba Gang Nath Marg is closed (both carriageways) by local police from Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg due to demonstration,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Thursday morning.

Violence swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on January 5, as several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the campus with wooden and metal rods.