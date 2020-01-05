Live Updates

    JNU Protests LIVE: “ABVP members have been brutally attacked by students affiliated to leftist student organisations SFI, AISA and DSF. Around 25 students have been seriously injured in this attack and there is no information as to the whereabouts of 11 students”, Tweeted ABVP

    JNU Protests LIVE: Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Delhi claims Left student activists behind violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus.

    JNU Protests LIVE “The JNUSU President was singled out and hit on her head by men who entered the university campus with the blessing of the guards, the administration and the Police. We need help. JNU is under attack. Indian Students are under attack”, tweeted JNUSU

    JNU Protests LIVE: “What we are seeing on Live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and attack students. What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner?” asked former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram
    JNU Protests LIVE:I am so shocked to know about the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside university campus? ” tweeted CM Kejriwal.

    JNU Protests LIVE: Heavy police presence at the main gate of Jawaharlal Nehru University, following violence in the campus.

    JNU Protests LIVE: Seven ambulances send to Jawaharlal Nehru University, 10 ambulances at standby.

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union  President Aishe Ghosh was seriously injured and several students were wounded after a fresh violence broke out in the varsity on Sunday evening. “I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up,” Ghosh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Reports claimed that a few masked individuals with rods entered Sabarmati hostel at around 5 PM when students were holding a march to protest against the fee hike in JNU.

A video of the incident, wherein masked people can be seen attacking JNUSU president and others students  is doing rounds on social media. ‘What is this? Who are you? Step back, Who are you trying to threaten?… ABVP go back,’ can be heard in video.

Issuing a statement, the Students’ Union alleged that ‘ABVP had been attacking students who are peacefully protesting against massive fee hike in JNU’.

“Yesterday (Saturday) a mob led by Ritwik Raj who is councillor from School of International Studies belonging to ABVP attacked students. Then they attacked JNUSU President and General Secretary Aishe and Satish and other students. Dripta a 1st year MA student leg was broken due to ABVP violence. Today they shamelessly attacked students again injuring a student from JNU’s Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health,” JNUSU’s statement read.

Reacting over the incident, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said how will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside university campus? “I am so shocked to know about the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace”, the Chief Minister tweeted.

CPI general secretary JNU alumnus Sitaram Yechury said that the incident was a ‘planned attack by those in power’.

“Reports coming from JNU point to a collusion between the administration and goons of ABVP to inflict violence on students and teachers. It is a planned attack by those in power, which is afraid of the resistance provided by JNU to its Hindutva agenda”, Yechury wrote on his official Twitter handle.