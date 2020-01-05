

















New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh was seriously injured and several students were wounded after a fresh violence broke out in the varsity on Sunday evening. “I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up,” Ghosh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Reports claimed that a few masked individuals with rods entered Sabarmati hostel at around 5 PM when students were holding a march to protest against the fee hike in JNU.

A video of the incident, wherein masked people can be seen attacking JNUSU president and others students is doing rounds on social media. ‘What is this? Who are you? Step back, Who are you trying to threaten?… ABVP go back,’ can be heard in video.

#WATCH Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president & students attacked by people wearing masks on campus. 'What is this? Who are you? Step back, Who are you trying to threaten?… ABVP go back,' can be heard in video. (note: abusive language) pic.twitter.com/gYqBOmA37c — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

Issuing a statement, the Students’ Union alleged that ‘ABVP had been attacking students who are peacefully protesting against massive fee hike in JNU’.

“Yesterday (Saturday) a mob led by Ritwik Raj who is councillor from School of International Studies belonging to ABVP attacked students. Then they attacked JNUSU President and General Secretary Aishe and Satish and other students. Dripta a 1st year MA student leg was broken due to ABVP violence. Today they shamelessly attacked students again injuring a student from JNU’s Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health,” JNUSU’s statement read.

Reacting over the incident, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said how will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside university campus? “I am so shocked to know about the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace”, the Chief Minister tweeted.

CPI general secretary JNU alumnus Sitaram Yechury said that the incident was a ‘planned attack by those in power’.

“Reports coming from JNU point to a collusion between the administration and goons of ABVP to inflict violence on students and teachers. It is a planned attack by those in power, which is afraid of the resistance provided by JNU to its Hindutva agenda”, Yechury wrote on his official Twitter handle.