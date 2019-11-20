New Delhi: A delegation of visually impaired students from the capital’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who were going to the Delhi Police’s headquarters to protest against Monday’s lathicharge, were on Wednesday detained by the police while on their way to protest.

#UPDATE: The bus, carrying Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who were going to Delhi Police Headquarters for a demonstration, are now being taken to Police headquarters in ITO. https://t.co/CxPIbcqxiT pic.twitter.com/v8bX1LdTpS — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

JNU students, who have been on weeks-long protest against the 300% hostel fee hike as well as hostel dress code, were lathicharged by the Delhi Police, while conducting a march to the Parliament to apprise the MPs about their issue on the first day of its winter session.

The police action came after some of the protesters, after being blocked from moving towards the Parliament, sat on the road in front of AIIMS hospital, leading to traffic jam and even shutting down of four metro stations in the area.

A visually-impaired student, Shashi Bhushan, was among several students injured in the police lathicharge, triggering widespread outrage.

On Tuesday, the JNU administration moved the Delhi High Court seeking contempt action against the students as well the police. The Delhi Police, meanwhile, registered an FIR in connection with the student protest. Students, meanwhile, have refused to back down, reiterating their earlier stand that their protest would continue till the fee hike is completely rolled back.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) has set up a special committee to initiate dialogue with the students to resolve the impasse.