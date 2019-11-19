New Delhi: In a major development to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) row, Delhi Police Tuesday registered an FIR in connection with the protest held by university students on Monday.

Reports have it that students had held protest despite prohibitory orders.

Further, the JNU Students’ Union is also likely to hold a press conference at 4 PM today where it is expected to voice out their demand for complete rollback of the fee hike, a report by leading news channel said.

Yesterday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also shut down services at Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, and Central Secretariat and temporarily closed the entry and exit gates to take stock of traffic in parts of the Lutyens’ Delhi.

Amid clashes with the Delhi Police, students also took to microblogging website Twitter sharing pictures of the protests and also of injuries they received in the wake of lathicharge resorted to by the police. The hashtag “emergencyinJNU” also trended on the microblogging site.

Thousands of JNU students had flooded the streets of the capital city starting from the institute campus to the Parliament in a row over fee hike. Hundred of troops were deployed outside the JNU campus and Section 144 was imposed near the Parliament to prevent any incidents of violence.

The varsity’s students have been protesting for nearly three weeks against the draft hostel manual, which has provisions for hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.