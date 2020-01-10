New Delhi: After holding a meeting with Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), the HRD Ministry on Friday said that they have addressed the students basic demand regarding hostel fee hike (rollback of service and utility charges). The ministry said that they have requested the students’ union to withdraw their agitation.

“We have addressed their basic demand regarding hostel fee hike (rollback of service and utility charges). Students have been requested to withdraw their agitation and start attending classes,” The Indian Express quoted Higher Education secretary Amit Khare as saying. Notably, he met members-elect of the JNU Students’ Union earlier in the day.

Students of JNU have been protesting against the hostel fee hike for over a month now.

Further, they also want the VC Jagadesh Kumar removed from his position. Earlier in the day, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh reiterated the demand.

“We demanded that JNU VC should be removed from his post immediately as he is not able to run the university. We need a VC that can help in a fresh beginning and can help in bringing normalcy at the campus,” Ghosh said after the meeting with the HRD.

“They have assured that they will have positive intervention in the matter and release a circular on the issue soon,” Ghosh added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police today said that nine suspects behind the JNU violence have been identified.

Dismissing that the attack was from outside, the police said it was difficult for outsiders to enter the university. Police categorically blamed the Left students” organisation for the attack and the vandalism. Aishe Ghosh, the union president who was attacked that evening, has also been named as a suspect.