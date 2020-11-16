New Delhi: BJP General Secretary CT Ravi on Monday demanded that Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University be rechristened after Swami Vivekananda. “It is Swami Vivekananda who stood for the Idea of Bharat. His philosophy & values signify the “Strength of Bharat. “It is only right that Jawaharlal Nehru University be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University,” Ravi tweeted. Also Read - BJP's Decision Not To Field Sushil Modi as Deputy CM, Says Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

This is not the first time that CT Ravi has made a controversial remark. He had earlier advocated for criminalisation of ‘Love Jihad’ in Karnataka.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda in the JNU campus and asserted that people may have ideological differences but ideology should be seen supporting and not opposing the nation in matters of national interest.

Giving priority to one’s ideology over national interest has harmed the democratic system of the country a lot, he had said in his address to students after unveiling the statue through video conferencing.

Jawaharlal Nehru University has long been considered a citadel of the Left, with student unions affiliated to it calling the shots in the campus. The BJP and Hindutva groups, including RSS’ student wing ABVP, have often claimed that those with “anti-national” sentiments have found support from the Left-affiliated bodies.