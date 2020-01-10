New Delhi: In a bizarre development, a woman protester on Thursday bit the thumb of an IPS officer as the Delhi Police tried to stop students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from marching to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, demanding the removal of vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar over Sunday’s violence on the campus.

The protesters, who had initially marched from the campus to the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) as planned, started marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan after a call from Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, after an ‘unsatisfactory’ meet with the ministry officials.

Taken aback by the sudden change in plans, the police tried to stop the protesters but faced resistance, prompting a lathicharge to push the protesters back. It was during this scuffle that an unidentified female protester bit the thumb of Ingit Pratap Singh, a 2011 batch officer, currently posted as an additional deputy commissioner of the southwest district.

According to reports, she did so to protect a male protester, who the officer was trying to pull. The officer, too, sustained injuries in the fracas.

More than 30 people, most of them students and teachers of JNU, were injured when a masked, armed mob broke into the campus and attacked them, also vandalising university property in the process. Ghosh was among those injured as she was hit on her forehead and required 16 stitches to close the wound.

The V-C has come under intense criticism for not being able to protect the students. Even BJP veteran Murali Manohar Joshi has joined the chorus of those demanding the V-C’s removal.