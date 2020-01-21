New Delhi: A student of the national capital’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was on Monday seriously injured after he was attacked by a group of students, a day after he had a dispute with them on the occasion of ‘special dinner.’

The incident comes even as the university is already in news due to the January 5 mob attack on the campus, in which more than 30 people-most of them professors and students, including JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh-were injured.

According to reports, the student, identified as Ragib Ikram, who was staying at Narmada Hostel, had on Sunday not allowed three students to have food in the ‘special dinner’ organised at his hostel as they were from a different hostel. The incident resulted in the three students beating up Imran a day after not being allowed to have food at the ‘special dinner.’

Following the incident, the student was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital where is currently undergoing treatment.

Delhi:Ragib Ikram,a JNU student staying at Narmada hostel there,was allegedly beaten up by 3 students today,a day after he had allegedly refused to let them have food at the hostel during 'special dinner',as they belonged to a different hostel.He's admitted at Safdarjung Hospital pic.twitter.com/Ct2XGDsipJ — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

Speaking to news agency ANI, his brother blamed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of attacking hm, saying, “His roommate says that the attackers said that he’s a Muslim and they’ll make him disappear just like Najeeb. He said that they hit him on his chest, head and slapped him twice. They also threatened him. While I was bringing my brother to the hospital, I saw an ABVP poster on the attackers’ door.”

The ABVP, a students’ body close to the ruling BJP, has also been accused of being behind the January 5 incident, a charge that they have denied.

Najeeb Ahmed was a JNU student has been missing since October 2016 when he was allegedly attacked by the ABVP. An investigation into his disappearance was closed in October 2018.