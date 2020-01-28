New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam, who was booked for sedition, days after a video went viral of him asking five lakh Muslims to ‘cut-off Assam’ from the rest of India. Sharjeel, who is also an IIT-Bombay alumnus, was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad.

Reacting to his arr, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, ” Nobody should do anything that is not in the interest of the nation. The accusations & the arrest, the court will decide on the matter.”

The speech, which was made at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on January 16, led to FIRs being filed against him by the Assam government, as well as the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police.

The development came just hours after the Jehanabad Police detained his brother while conducting a raid to nab him. Earlier, accusing the police of harassing the family, her mother had alleged that her son was being ‘victimised’ by the media, which, she said, had ‘twisted and taken out of context,’ her son’s statement.

In the now-viral speech, Sharjeel had remarked that all the anger of the Muslim community should be used to do something ‘productive,’ which, he said, meant cutting of Assam from the rest of the country by five lakh Muslims taking over the 22-km Long Chicken’s Neck, a narrow stretch of land in West Bengal, which connects the northeast with mainland India.

He had said that blocking the stretch was the only way to make the government listen to their demand to revoke the CAA-NRC-NPR combine, adding that the stretch should be blocked in such a way that even the Army is unable to reach Assam.

Notably, he was also one of the organisers of the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protests in the national capital, but went his separate way earlier this month. The protesters too have distanced themselves from his statement.