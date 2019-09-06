New Delhi: The much sought-after JNU students’ union poll is scheduled to be held on Friday. Notably, a fierce presidential debate took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on late Wednesday.

Amid slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and a minor clash, the candidates had raked up national issues like abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and mob lynching. The proceedings of the day were initiated by an RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad candidate named Manish Jangid.

Shouting slogans, Jangid said, “The tukde-tukde gang were responsible for putting the blot of February 9 on the varsity (referring to the sedition row). When Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir, we were celebrating the move but the Left was abusing the Army.” He assured that the ABVP will offer a “campus-centric” model of politics and ensure deprivation points for women if he is elected as the JNU students’ union president.

Jangid faced opposition from the Left supporters and the NSUI members. Condemning Jangid for a sedition row reference, Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India candidate Prashant Kumar said that the matter is “sub-judice”.

Meanwhile, presidential candidate Aishe Ghosh representing the Left Unity saluted the voices of journalist Gauri Lankesh and scholar Kalburgi. He also said they will not forget Akhlaq, Junaid and Pehlu Khan, who were allegedly killed in separate mob lynching incidents. Ghosh’s speech was briefly interrupted by a clash between the ABVP and Left supporters.

Amid cries of ‘Jeetega Jitendra’, BAPSA candidate Jitendra Suna began his speech by saluting the Kashmiris who are fighting for their rights and Assamese for their citizenship. He also criticised the Right and the Left. “The RSS and BJP are creating an atmosphere of fear. I feel that RSS and BJP are anti-national,” said Suna adding, “Had Karl Marx been alive, he would have said, ‘end CPI(M)'”.

Slamming the Centre for revocating Article 370, Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Priyanka Bharti said, “These people only want Kashmiri girls and the land there but not Kashmiris.”

Notably, the results of the students’ union polls will be declared on September 8.