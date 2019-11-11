New Delhi: The student’s union of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday organised a protest outside the university campus in New Delhi over a number of issues including the fee hike, stated news agency ANI. A protester was reported as saying, “For last 15 days, we are protesting against fee hike. At least 40 per cent students come from poor background, how will these students study here?”

Currently, the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Convocation is underway on the campus. Notably, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has been invited as the chief guest and he is present there.

Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union organises protest over different issues including fee hike, outside university campus. pic.twitter.com/KGU8epEOwD — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

Earlier on Saturday, a section of JNU students held a protest-meet against Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya case. The meeting was organised by a JNU student named Sharjeel Imam at Sabarmati Dhaba inside the varsity campus, stated news agency PTI.

“We organised a meet to discuss the judgment. We had a copy of the judgment and discussed some crucial portions of it and how the judiciary has again failed us,” Imam was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Imam said they discussed how the judgment has implications for research students and how they should study the Constitution.

Another organiser said there was constant sloganeering of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by students, apparently linked to the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad during the meeting.

“They tried to instigate us but we did not indulge in any untoward incident and did not retaliate. The meeting went off peacefully,” the other organiser said.

(With agency inputs)