New Delhi: A day after being booked by Delhi Police for his provocative speech at Shaheen Bagh, Sharjeel Imam was on Monday summoned by JNU Proctor to explain his position on the alleged provocative speech.

The development comes as he was on Sunday booked by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for his controversial ‘cut off Assam from India’ speech that he allegedly made a few days ago at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh.

Delhi: JNU Chief Proctor has directed Sharjeel Imam, a PhD student at Centre for Historical Studies, School of Social Sciences to meet Proctorial Committee not later than Feb 3 to explain his position in connection with FIRs lodged against him by Delhi, UP&police of other states. — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020

For his provocative speech, Imam has been slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“It was noticed that one Sharjeel Imam, permanent resident of Bihar and former student of JNU has been delivering very inflammatory and instigating speeches in his opposition to CAA and NRC. He had previously delivered one such speech in Jamia on December 13 and thereafter has given one even more inflammatory and instigating speech against the government, which is being widely circulated on social media,” the Delhi police said.

Police further added that the speeches by him have the potential to harm the harmony between different religious segments of the society and the unity and integrity of India.

Apart from this, another case has also been filed against him by Uttar Pradesh police for his controversial speech during the protest at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16 against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Moreover, the Assam Police on Saturday has also registered an FIR against Imam for allegedly inciting people to cut off Assam from the rest of the country.

He came to limelight after a series of videos of him went viral on social media in which he was heard saying: “If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for 1-2 months we can do this.”

He had also said, “It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us.”