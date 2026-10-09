JNU takes big decision, terminates professor accused of sexually harassing 11 female students after internal inquiry

In an official order, JNU stated the decision was taken according to University Grants Commission (UGC) service rules and the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

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JNU takes big decision, terminates professor accused of sexually harassing 11 female students after internal inquiry | Image: ANI

JNU Terminated Professor: Taking a major decision, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday dismissed Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam with immediate effect following a thorough inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment. In an official order issued by JNU, the university’s Internal Committee (IC) recommended stringent punishment against Akoijam based on its findings. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam was associated with the Centre for the Study of Social Systems at the School of Social Sciences.

What Did JNU’s Enquiry Committee Say?

The professor was accused of sexual harassment by 11 female students at the university.

“Upon following the due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee (IC), the punishment of dismissal from the services of the University is hereby imposed on Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam,” the order stated.

According to the order, the Internal Committee conducted an inquiry into the allegations and recommended major punishment under the university’s service rules, citing UGC Reference No. F.91-1/2013 (TFGS)/10(1) and Rule 11(ix) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

JNU Dismissal Followed Internal Committee Report

The dismissal order was issued after the university considered the committee’s report and the available facts, it stated.

The development follows allegations raised by female students that the university administration had not acted appropriately on their complaint against the professor, which they claimed was submitted to the Vice-Chancellor in May 2026.

Three-Day Deadline For Action Taken Report

On September 16 this year, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took suo motu cognisance of the viral video concerning the allegations and sought a detailed report from the university’s administration. The Commission sought an explanation whether the complaint was sent to the Internal Complaints Committee and what action was taken.

The DCW had instructed the JNU administration to submit an Action Taken Report saying that complaints of sexual harassment must be dealt with fairly and sensitively in accordance with the law.

(with ANI inputs)