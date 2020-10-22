New Delhi: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid on Thursday informed a Delhi court that he is not being allowed to step out of his jail cell and has been kept under solitary confinement for several days. Khalid is in judicial custody in connection with his alleged role in Delhi riots in February. Also Read - JNU to Partially Reopen From November 2 | Check All Important Details Here

Khalid said, "I am aware of the order passed by the court that I should be given adequate security cover and continue with the normal jail routine without any discrimination or distinction. However, in the last 3-4 days, I have not been allowed to step out of my jail cell and I am alone in it. It is practically solitary confinement."

He further informed the court, "I wanted to bring it to your since it is in convention to your orders. On Wednesday, I was shown an order passed by additional superintendent Pradeep Sharma of Jail 2, in which it was stated that I should not be allowed out of my cell for 24 hours a day."

The former JNU student added that he was allowed to step out of the cell for 10 minutes in the morning when the jail superintendent came to visit him.

“After 10 minutes I was again put inside my cell. This is causing me extreme discomfort, apart from the mental stress. I have also not been well for the last three days and not being allowed to go for a walk only adds to my physical discomfort. It is like a punishment. I reiterate that I need security, but it does not mean that I will not be allowed out for the whole day,” Khalid added.

Following his statement, the Delhi court has today directed the Tihar Jail superintendent to appear before it on Friday. The judge also reserved the order on the extension of judicial remand of Khalid and JNU research scholar Sharjeel Imam for Friday. The police have sought extension of their remand for 30 more days.

On September 24, Additional Sessions Judge of the Karkardooma Court, Amitabh Rawat, had sent Khalid to judicial custody till October 22. He was produced before the court through a video conference at the end of his remand period on Thursday.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Khalid on September 13 under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). In the FIR, the police had claimed that the communal violence that broke out in north-east Delhi in February this year was a premeditated conspiracy which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and others.

(With IANS inputs)