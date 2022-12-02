JNU VC Seeks Report After Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans

Students claimed that the walls in the School of International Studies II building were vandalised with slogans against the Brahmin and Baniya communities.

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor condemned the defacing of the varsity’s campus with anti-brahmin slogans and sought report in connection to the incident. “The Vice-Chancellor has taken serious note of the incident of defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in SIS, JNU. The Dean, School of International Studies and Grievances Committee have been asked to inquire and submit a report to VC at the earliest,” a statement read.

A row has erupted after slogans against the Brahmin community were seen on the walls of JNU’s School of International Studies. Some of the slogans on the walls read “Brahmins Leave The Campus”, “Brahmins-Baniyas, we are coming for you! You will not be spared” and “Go back to the Shakha”.

Photos depicting anti-Brahmin and anti-Baniya slogans on JNU campus have been shared widely on social media.

The slogan ‘Shakha Laut Jao’ was written on the door of the cabin of a female professor of the university. According to some JNU students, the female professor was “held hostage” for 3 days by the Left wing students in 2019.

According to the information, these slogans were written on the night of November 30.

ABVP President Rohit Kumar said that his organisation strongly condemns such indecent comments. He blamed the students associated with leftist ideology for this act and said that they had written these obscene things on the walls of JNU. Kumar has alleged the left wing – AISA’s involvement in it.

However, the students associated with the AISA have refuted these allegations. JNU Students’ Union member and former president N. Sai Balaji has denied the left’s involvement in the incident. Rather, he expressed doubt that it could be the handiwork of the ABVP activists themselves.