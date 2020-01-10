













New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday said that nine suspects behind the JNU violence have been identified. Releasing the photos of the suspects, police shared the updates of the investigation so far into the incident of JNU violence. “A lot of misinformation related to these cases is being circulated,” said Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa.

Dismissing that the attack was from outside, the police said it was difficult for outsiders to enter the university. Police categorically blamed the Left students” organisation for the attack and the vandalism. Aishe Ghosh, the union president who was attacked that evening, has also been named as a suspect.

Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh, Vaskar Vijay Mech, Sucheta Talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Yogendra Bhardwaj, Vikas Patel — police released the names of the suspects.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

JNU Vice-Chancellor, meanwhile, met the HRD secretary and informed him that the authorities have strengthened the security of the university campus. “Have apprised him that JNU admin is implementing record of discussions with MHRD issued on 11 December and that admin was making every effort to make sure that students and teachers would have conducive environment to pursue their academic activities,” the VC said.

It was also informed that JNU wrote to the UGC to meet utility and service charges. In meeting with Deans and Chairpersons, it was decided that classes would start from 13 January, the VC said. “MHRD was informed that if required, the registration date for winter semester would further be extended,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday Khare had met a delegation of representatives from JNU Students Union and Teachers Association where they put forward the demand of VC’s removal. “Removing the VC is not the solution. The basic issue on which the whole problem has arisen needs to be addressed first. Changing X, Y or Z is not as important as resolving the issues that have come up. The basic bone of contention needs to be resolved,” Khare said.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was severely injured in the violence, had also stated that they will not compromise over their demand for the removal of the VC.

Besides the students and faculty members, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi had also demanded the ouster of VC Kumar. In a statement, Joshi said, “Reports are that the HRD Ministry had twice advised the JNU V-C to implement a certain reasonable and working formula for resolving the issue for enhanced fees in JNU. He has advised to reach out to the teachers and students. It is shocking that the V-C is adamant for not implementing the government proposal.”