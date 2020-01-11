New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Saturday met the protesting students and held talks with them over the January 5 violence which left more than 40 people injured. While interacting with the students, Kumar accused some of the activist students of creating an atmosphere of ‘terror’ inside the varsity campus.

“The terror created by some of the activist students went to such an extent that many of our students had to leave the hostels. From past several days, we have enhanced security in the campus to make sure that innocent students are not hurt”, news agency ANI quoted the JNU V-C as saying.

He also claimed that ‘many illegal students are staying in hostels’ who ‘could be outsiders’. “This is a problem that many illegal students are staying in hostels. They maybe participating in any possible violence because they have nothing to do with the university”, asserted Kumar. Meanwhile, he also assured that the security on the campus has been enhanced so that innocent students are not hurt.

The meeting comes a day after HRD Ministry officials met Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) and urged them to withdraw their agitation. Notably, the students have been protesting against the hostel fee hike for over a month now. They are also demanding V-C’s resignation for ‘allowing the Jan 5 violence to continue unabated as the students at the receiving end were Left-leaning’, an allegation denied by Kumar.

“We don’t differentiate students into camps, all students are the same for us. When there is a possibility of violence we will definitely act and we did”, the V-C defended himself.

However yesterday, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh reiterated the demand and alleged that Kumar is not able to run the university. “We need a V-C that can help in a fresh beginning and can help in bringing normalcy at the campus,” Ghosh had stated after the meeting with the HRD.